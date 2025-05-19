The Baltimore Banner, a nonprofit, multi-platform news operation serving Greater Baltimore and Maryland, received more than 50 awards from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C.(MDDC) Press Association, including News Organization of the Year (Division A).
The Banner is a Pulitzer Prize-winning, independent news source that informs, strengthens, and inspires the community through local and trusted journalism. Covering critical issues like Maryland’s opioid epidemic, sexual abuse within local churches, and the Key Bridge Disaster, their content has served as a leading voice for Maryland.
This year’s MDDC Press Association awards received more than 1,620 entries among 86 categories. There are six divisions in the contest, which group member publications into categories governed by total audience numbers, combining print and digital readership. One Best in Show award is given in each category across all divisions. The contest was judged by Washington State Association media professionals.
“We’re incredibly proud of our newsroom and team for being recognized with more than 50 awards from the MDDC Press Association,” said Kimi Yoshino, Editor in Chief of The Banner. “Coming off of winning the Pulitzer Prize, the MDDC Press Association awards solidify The Banner’s impact as a leading news operation. We are just getting started and look forward to reaching new readers and telling more crucial stories.”
Generating more than 50 award wins for their outstanding journalism, advertising programs, and dynamic events, these honors include:
Top Honors:
- News Organization of the Year (Division A)
- James S. Keat Freedom of Information Award – Best in Show, The Baltimore Banner
- Courage in Journalism Award – Baltimore’s Overdose Crisis
- Website of General Excellence – Best in Show, thebaltimorebanner.com
- Best Move of 2024 — The Banner’s addition of obituaries and paid death notices to its website.
Best in Show
- New Business Concept / Wild Card – Best in Show, InnovateHER
- Self-Promotion Advertising – Best in Show, Howard County Campaign
- Sports Photo (Feature) – Best in Show, Preakness 2024
- Online Blog Commentary – Best in Show, Muted by Miscarriage: Why silence is often a first resort
- General Social Media Reporting – Best in Show, AP African American Studies
- Best Use of Interactive Media – Best in Show, Most 8th graders can’t pass Maryland’s math test. Can you?
- Business Reporting – Best in Show, Why Baltimore chose an untested developer for its huge – now failed – Poppleton project
- Continuing Coverage Video – Best in Show, Baltimore’s Overdose Crisis
- Growth & Land Use Reporting – Best in Show, Harborplace Series
- Best Photo Gallery – Best in Show, Baltimore’s Overdose Crisis
- Photo Series – Best in Show, The Herndon Climb
- Religion Reporting – Best in Show, Uncovering abuse at Greater Grace Church
- Investigative Reporting – Best in Show, Uncovering abuse at Greater Grace Church
- Sports Feature Story – Best in Show, The last AFC championship game in Baltimore was 53 years ago. For some fans, it feels like yesterday.
- General News Video – Best in Show, Suicides at Harford County Detention Center
- Spot News Video – Best in Show, Key Bridge Coverage
First Place
- News-Driven Special Section – First Place, Baltimore Banner Voter Guide
- Special Niche Website – First Place, impactmaryland.com
- Breaking News Photo – First Place, Hurricane Debby Floods Maryland
- Environmental Reporting – First Place, Perdue’s contamination sparks fear in town where company once felt like ‘home’
- Public Service – First Place, Baltimore’s Overdose Crisis
- News-Driven Informational Graphics – First Place, By the numbers: Quantifying the scale and impact of the Key Bridge collapse
- General News Photo – First Place, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wins rematch against Sheila Dixon
- Feature Story: Profile – First Place, A risky double transplant and back to work. Restaurateur Tony Foreman is used to almost dying.
- Community Service Program – First Place, LifeBridge Health Gun Violence Campaign
- Headline – First Place, Rare brown boobies bewitched Baltimore birders
- Local Column: Critical Thinking – First Place, Kamala Harris wore $800 Tiffany earrings for the debate. And?
- Best Event – First Place, iMPACT Maryland
- Medical/Science Reporting – First Place, Maryland is a safe haven for abortion care — with one obscure exception
- Series – First Place, Baltimore’s Overdose Crisis
“With our third anniversary right around the corner, it’s an honor to receive such an overwhelming amount of recognition from the MDDC Press Association for our team’s work,” said Banner CEO Bob Cohn. “The Banner is growing and has accomplished so much in a short period, and we look forward to continuing to serve readers across Maryland. These awards, just like our recent Pulitzer win, reflect our commitment to serving Maryland with indispensable journalism, impactful events and more.”
“Seeing the success of our events like iMPACT Maryland and InnovateHER recognized in these categories is an amazing achievement,” said Banner Chief Revenue Officer Sharon Nevins. “Our team pours so much into these programs, and we are proud to witness the positive impact these experiences have left on the community. As we continue to grow, we look forward to future events and connecting with our audience in new ways.”
Just shy of its third anniversary in June, The Banner is the largest newsroom in Maryland, with 85 full-time journalists. In the last year, Banner subscriptions grew by 57% and circulation now tops 63,000, with paid subscribers in all 24 Maryland counties. The Banner is on track to reach sustainability, with revenue growing by 40% in 2024 compared to the previous year. On May 5th, 2025, The Banner won its first-ever Pulitzer Prize for its revealing series on Baltimore’s overdose crisis.
