The Baltimore Banner, a nonprofit, multi-platform news operation serving Greater Baltimore and Maryland, received more than 50 awards from the Maryland-Delaware-D.C.(MDDC) Press Association, including News Organization of the Year (Division A).

The Banner is a Pulitzer Prize-winning, independent news source that informs, strengthens, and inspires the community through local and trusted journalism. Covering critical issues like Maryland’s opioid epidemic, sexual abuse within local churches, and the Key Bridge Disaster, their content has served as a leading voice for Maryland.

This year’s MDDC Press Association awards received more than 1,620 entries among 86 categories. There are six divisions in the contest, which group member publications into categories governed by total audience numbers, combining print and digital readership. One Best in Show award is given in each category across all divisions. The contest was judged by Washington State Association media professionals.

Baltimore Banner employees pose for a portrait after the MDDC award ceremony, in Annapolis, Friday May 9, 2025. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

“We’re incredibly proud of our newsroom and team for being recognized with more than 50 awards from the MDDC Press Association,” said Kimi Yoshino, Editor in Chief of The Banner. “Coming off of winning the Pulitzer Prize, the MDDC Press Association awards solidify The Banner’s impact as a leading news operation. We are just getting started and look forward to reaching new readers and telling more crucial stories.”

Generating more than 50 award wins for their outstanding journalism, advertising programs, and dynamic events, these honors include:

Top Honors:

News Organization of the Year (Division A)

James S. Keat Freedom of Information Award – Best in Show , The Baltimore Banner

– , The Baltimore Banner Courage in Journalism Award – Baltimore’s Overdose Crisis

– Website of General Excellence – Best in Show , thebaltimorebanner.com

– , thebaltimorebanner.com Best Move of 2024 — The Banner’s addition of obituaries and paid death notices to its website.

Best in Show

First Place

“With our third anniversary right around the corner, it’s an honor to receive such an overwhelming amount of recognition from the MDDC Press Association for our team’s work,” said Banner CEO Bob Cohn. “The Banner is growing and has accomplished so much in a short period, and we look forward to continuing to serve readers across Maryland. These awards, just like our recent Pulitzer win, reflect our commitment to serving Maryland with indispensable journalism, impactful events and more.”

“Seeing the success of our events like iMPACT Maryland and InnovateHER recognized in these categories is an amazing achievement,” said Banner Chief Revenue Officer Sharon Nevins. “Our team pours so much into these programs, and we are proud to witness the positive impact these experiences have left on the community. As we continue to grow, we look forward to future events and connecting with our audience in new ways.”

Just shy of its third anniversary in June, The Banner is the largest newsroom in Maryland, with 85 full-time journalists. In the last year, Banner subscriptions grew by 57% and circulation now tops 63,000, with paid subscribers in all 24 Maryland counties. The Banner is on track to reach sustainability, with revenue growing by 40% in 2024 compared to the previous year. On May 5th, 2025, The Banner won its first-ever Pulitzer Prize for its revealing series on Baltimore’s overdose crisis.

