The Baltimore Banner, a nonprofit, multi-platform news operation serving Greater Baltimore and Maryland, today won a Pulitzer Prize in the Local Reporting Category for its exploratory investigative series focusing on Baltimore’s opioid crisis with an overdose rate nearly double any other large city in the country.

The Banner’s pioneering data analysis and investigative reporting found the epidemic disproportionally affected older Black men in Baltimore and led to local reforms, including the closing of a drug treatment center in Baltimore, as well as providing a blueprint for similar reporting by publications in other cities across the country. Baltimore Banner reporters Alissa Zhu, Nick Thieme and Jessica Gallagher, in partnership with The New York Times investigative fellowship, led the two-year reporting effort behind the investigative series of more than 25 stories published to date, including:

“The Pulitzer Prize is one of the highest honors in journalism, and for The Banner to receive this recognition so early in our journey is both humbling and deeply meaningful,” said Baltimore Banner Editor in Chief Kimi Yoshino. “Winning a Pulitzer speaks to the power and importance of nonprofit, locally focused journalism and is a tribute to the strength of our newsroom in uncovering the worst drug overdose crisis in U.S. history.”

“The Banner launched not even three years ago, so this award is a powerful signal that we are making great progress in our mission to inform and strengthen communities in Maryland through trusted and independent journalism,” said Banner CEO Bob Cohn. “It’s thrilling, and humbling, to be in the company of some of the best news organizations in the country.”

“A deep dive on drug overdoses was one of The Banner’s first big story ideas, when our editor Kimi Yoshino recognized that a crisis that was killing thousands in the city had been largely overlooked. We began to dig. We sued to obtain data that had been kept from the public’s view and scoured the city for stories from mothers who have buried children, people struggling with addiction and frontline workers fighting to save lives every day,” said Alissa Zhu, reporter, The Baltimore Banner. “As a result, our team is honored to accept the organization’s first Pulitzer Prize. We are even more honored to see the information we brought to light is now helping shape new conversations, policies and programs to tackle overdoses in our city and state.”

The Pulitzer Prize has honored excellence in journalism and the arts since 1917. Annually, more than 2,500 entries are submitted for consideration in the Pulitzer Prize competition. For the 15 journalism categories specifically, roughly 1,100 entries are submitted each year from newspapers, magazines or news sites across the country that publish regularly during the calendar year and adhere to the highest journalistic principles. For more information, visit: The Pulitzer Prizes.

“This honor is a powerful affirmation of The Banner’s commitment to serve the Baltimore and Maryland community,” said Stewart Bainum, Jr., Founder, The Baltimore Banner. “This helps us advance our goal of building a sustainable business model at scale, and one that can be replicated in communities across the country.”

Just shy of its third anniversary, The Banner is the largest newsroom in Maryland, with 85 full-time journalists. In the last year, Banner subscriptions grew by 57% and circulation now tops 63,000, with paid subscribers in all 24 Maryland counties. The Banner is on track to reach sustainability, with revenue growing by 40% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

In addition to the Pulitzer Prize, The Banner has received myriad journalistic accolades this year, including the following awards:

The Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting

Peter F. Collier Award for Ethics in Journalism

Wilbur Award (Written Works, Newspapers, Faith & Values)

McElheny Award for Local Science Journalism

George Polk Awards (Local Reporting)

Associated Press Sports Editors Awards

Pictures of the Year

