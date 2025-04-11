Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, the state-run maximum security psychiatric hospital for people charged with serious criminal offenses, received a major warning this month from accreditors about poor conditions at the facility that could lead to its shutdown.

The state facility in Jessup had already been working to address staffing, safety and other concerns, issues that have drawn repeated criticism from lawmakers, advocates and the union representing workers.

But the changes didn’t come fast enough for the Joint Commission, the main accreditation agency for hospitals in Maryland and nationally that ensures quality of care and safety. Maryland requires hospitals to have accreditation for a license to operate.

The commission on April 4 took a step toward denying accreditation. That means the hospital now has a chance to make immediate corrections or will face losing the designation allowing it to operate. The warning was first reported by The Washington Post.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We are aware that the Joint Commission completed its triennial survey this week, and their determination was a preliminary denial of accreditation. However, at this time, the Hospital remains accredited pending responsiveness to addressing the most concerning identified findings,” Dr. Aliya Jones, Perkins CEO, said in a statement.

“The Maryland Department of Health is working closely with the Joint Commission and Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center staff to respond quickly to commission findings,” she said. “The health and safety of staff and patients is paramount.”

The agency and the state did not say what specifically led to the determination. According to the Joint Commission’s website, a preliminary denial of accreditation is recommended when there is an immediate threat to health or safety to patients or the public, falsified documents or misrepresented information, or failure to resolve issues.

The state has been working to address issues, including by bringing in Jones, a well-regarded former state health official. She started in February after the last two leaders were ousted, one who threatened other staff.

The issues have long been an issue for workers at the facility. Officials for AFSCME Maryland Council 3, which represents Perkins workers, said this week that the issues are a “direct result of failed leadership at both the hospital and the agency levels.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The union also noted that there aren’t enough staff members and hospital beds to accommodate those referred by the courts for review of their ability to stand trial or treat them if they are deemed incompetent.

Judges have repeatedly fined and held the state in contempt for leaving people in jail rather than transfer them to one of the state’s four psychiatric hospitals for adults.