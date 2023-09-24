Colts at Ravens: Live updates and analysis

With so many absences, the Ravens had to rearrange the roster. Saturday, they released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to make room for two more running backs. Kenyan Drake and Melvin Gordon III were promoted from the practice squad to help out Gus Edwards, the remaining running back out of the three the Ravens started the season with (in addition to Hill, J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury in the first game after he tore his Achilles tendon). With wet conditions, the run game will be leaned on more heavily, and Drake and Gordon III will provide relief for Edwards, who has carried a heavy load.