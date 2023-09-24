Colts at Ravens: Live updates and analysis

The Colts — many of you remember them, right? — return to rainy Baltimore today to play the Ravens.
Second quarter
The Ravens continuing hurting themselves. Rookie Zay Flowers fails to get lined up in time, leading to a penalty. And then a snap from backup center Sam Mustipher doesn’t snap and the ball just sort of skitters across the ground, leaving Lamar Jackson to cover it up.
Colts 10, Ravens 7 (3:26)
Tricky stuff from the Colts. They appeared as though they would line up for a short field goal and then — whoosh, a Mayflower truck came and took everything! Just kidding. They then pretended to put the offense on the field. Ravens called time out.
The same thing happened again on the next attempt. And the Colts took a delay of game penalty.
It was all weird and boring and not all that fun, really. Then the Colts kicked a 31-yard-field goal.
It feels as though the Ravens should definitely stop dropping the football and allowing the Colts to pick it up. That’s been a real problem here so far.
Ravens have to hold on to the ball. Their past three drives have ended:
Fumble
Recovered fumble on sack
Lost fumble on sack
Lamar Jackson fumbles
Well, a disastrous start to Baltimore’s attempt to answer the Colts touchdown, as Lamar Jackson fakes a throw and loses the football as his arm swings down. Indianapolis ball, the Ravens’ 20-yard-line.
Colts 7, Ravens 7 (6:07)
This is what Gardner Minshew does (intermittently, at times): He can dink and dunk an offense forward and is just creative enough to make big plays. He did it on this drive and has completed 10 passes in a row. He’s taken to adjusting the play at the line — the Colts went tempo for most of that drive — and was able to exploit the lack of a deep safety on the TD pass, a lofted ball that landed in the hands of running back Zack Moss.
David Ojabo questionable to return
The injuries just won’t stop. The Ravens are already without edge Odafe Oweh, and now David Ojabo has left this game with what appears to be an ankle injury. He was looked at by trainers earlier, tried to return, and is now questionable.
Patrick Mekari struggling
Ronnie Stanley’s replacement at left tackle did nothing to slow Samson Ebukam on a third-down pass rush, and he sacked Lamar Jackson, jarring the ball loose. Jackson gathered the football but the Ravens were forced to punt.
Ebukam is a nice player, but not the type that should be able to do that.
Colts bottled up
Gardner Minshew did his “I”m going to avoid some pressure and roam around back here and make a play eventually” thing to get the Colts to midfield, but the offense sputtered from there. Kyle Hamilton, who already has two sacks, made a tackle-for-loss and then the Ravens read and defended a WR screen to Michael Pittman to force a punt.
First quarter: Ravens 7, Colts 0
Kenyan Drake does a great thing, then a bad thing
Kenyan Drake returned to the Ravens this week. In his first touch of the season he took a short pass and dashed impressively down the field ... only to have the ball punched away as he was tackled.
This is a thing that can happen to a player who is not as sharp as they would be had they been going through practices all week. Drake was actually with the Colts during camp, but had been without a team since being cut on Aug. 27.
Gardner Minshew is baffled
He looked great in relief of Anthony Richardson last week, but is not picking up much today. He was once again crushed by Kyle Hamilton running free on a blitz. These aren’t blind-side blitzes and a veteran like Minshew should be accounting for the possibility of a player breaking free on that side if there’s no extra blocking but he’s just ... not.
Ravens 7, Colts 0 (6:35)
Lamar Jackson looked very sharp throwing the ball on the first drive, connecting with Mark Andrews and then Zay Flowers twice before picking up a first down on a QB draw.
He then hit Rashod Bateman, eluded a free rusher on a corner blitz to salvage a play and found Isaiah Likely on play later.
Then he took it upon himself to score, dashing right, guiding his center into the block he needed — literally Lamar nudged the guy to where he had to be — then did a classic juke to break one last tackle before the end zone.
And a nifty rushing TD.
Jackson was 5-for-5 for 46 yards passing on that drive, and he ran for 26 yards, too. He’s just extremely comfortable in this offense right now and is reading the field better than he ever has — and he’s never been anything but very good at that, anyway.
It’s early. This offense is likely to go throw growing pains. But you have to be impressed with what Todd Monken has been able to do so far.
Colts get the ball first
Welp, the Ravens gave up their first first down of the first quarter on the first play from scrimmage.
It didn’t really matter. Kyle Hamilton came untouched off the end on third down and crushed Indianapolis QB Gardner Minshew for a drive-ending sack.
One thing to watch today
Oh, hey, OBJ
Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t playing today, but he is appearing in this spot from Apple TV introducing Usher as the Super Bowl half-time performer.
Inactives
The big injury news in this one was settled during the week.
The Colts will be without their talented rookie QB:
The Ravens will play without ... well, a lot of very important players!
RB Justice Hill
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
LT Ronnie Stanley
C Tyler Linderbaum
OLB Odafe Oweh
CB Marlon Humphrey
Some thoughts on what it all means ...
As the Ravens look for a 3-0 start, they will be without top players across both offense and defense.
Seven players, all of whom are starters, remained inactive Sunday after missing practice all week.
Running back Justice Hill is out with a toe injury and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.i s recovering from an ankle injury. The offensive line is missing both center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee).
Defensively, the Ravens will be without safety Marcus Williams (pectoral), cornerback Marlon Humphries (foot) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle).
On the bright side, coach John Harbaugh said, none of the injuries have recovery periods that last more than a few weeks.
“We thought we would have a couple of guys back this week, [but] they’ll be working for next week,” Harbaugh said. “They’re right in that range. So, that’s the good news.”
With so many absences, the Ravens had to rearrange the roster. Saturday, they released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to make room for two more running backs. Kenyan Drake and Melvin Gordon III were promoted from the practice squad to help out Gus Edwards, the remaining running back out of the three the Ravens started the season with (in addition to Hill, J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury in the first game after he tore his Achilles tendon). With wet conditions, the run game will be leaned on more heavily, and Drake and Gordon III will provide relief for Edwards, who has carried a heavy load.
The secondary saw large contributions from their depth players who stepped into Williams’ and Humphries’ roles. Safety Geno Stone made an interception in the end zone to help the Ravens defeat the Bengals 27-24 last week.
However, with Oweh out, the Ravens promoted outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon. Moon joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie and could make his NFL debut.
— Giana Han
Pregame reads/listen
