Police fired shots at two people fleeing from a liquor store in West Baltimore where a 31-year-old man was found wounded by gunfire.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that no officers were injured, and they are unsure if the officer struck one of the suspects.

Police were patrolling the area of North Carey and Laurens streets in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood around 9 p.m. on Friday when they heard shots fired.

They saw two people running from Fifty Seven Liquor Store when an officer fired several rounds at the fleeing men.

Police say they found a 31-year-old man who was injured with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Officers are working to determine whether the men shot first at police.

One of the men was arrested after being located in a getaway car. A second man took off on foot and has not been captured. Two weapons were recovered at the scene. The identities of the two men were not immediately released.

“As you can see, it’s a very extensive scene,” Worley said. “It was another wonderful job by our officers, hearing the discharge and going toward the area, probably saving the life of a victim who had been shot at least once. As the suspects were fleeing, they gave chase and made at least one arrest. Hopefully we will catch the second suspect.”

