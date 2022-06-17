Cheers and applause for students’ academic achievement

The National Aquarium celebrated students’ successes Thursday with a free School Shell-ebration event. The Aquarium recognized “sea-star students” and their scholarly successes during the 2021-2022 school year.
“We are rewarding the students for their hard work and good grades throughout this difficult school year,” said Sarah Doccolo, Aquarium community program manager. “This is a unique opportunity for curious-minded students to experience the wonder of the National Aquarium in an after-hours setting while supporting the community.”
The sold-out Shell-ebration event was a free evening for local students and their families. From the moment of arrival, the students were greeted with cheers, applause and hula hoop demonstrations. The fun continued with interactive performances and students reflecting on where they found scholarly success during the school year.