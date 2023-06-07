Air quality alert in Baltimore: What you need to know

Baltimore and much of the surrounding region are under a code red air quality warning, which means the air is considered unhealthy for all people.

This story will be updated throughout the day with what you need to know.

So what’s wrong with the air?

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is being carried by the wind to the skies over Baltimore and much of the northeast United States. It’s the reason the sky looks so hazy in the region today, and why you might smell smoke if you’re outside.

Wildfire smoke is a mix of gasses and and fine particles and can make anyone sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Breathing in smoke can have immediate health effects, including coughing, irritated sinuses and headaches.

How is the air quality measured?

The U.S. Air Quality Index is how the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency measures and reports air quality. It runs on a scale from 0-500; the higher the number, the more polluted the air is and the higher the health concern.

As of 11 a.m. in Baltimore, the index was around 170, which is in the red zone. That means the air quality is unhealthy for all people.

An index of 101-150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes children, older adults and those with pre-existing conditions like asthma or heart disease. An AQI of 151-200 is considered unhealthy and 201-301 is considered very unhealthy.

Anything higher than 300 is considered “hazardous.”

How can you stay safe?

As much as possible, stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed. If you go outside, avoid strenuous activity and especially prolonged strenuous activity. If you’re an outdoor runner, consider walking today or working out indoors.

Wearing an N-95 or similar mask can also help reduce your exposure to the particulate matter in the sky and lessen irritation.

Gov. Wes Moore suggested wearing a mask outdoors Wednesday afternoon.

Heads up Maryland: Due to smoke from wildfires up north, the air quality today is hazardous – especially for those with heart and lung conditions.



Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do have to be outdoors, a N95 or KN95 mask can be worn for protection. https://t.co/fkcwUqTgWX — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) June 7, 2023

What is Baltimore City doing about the air quality concern?

The city’s office of homeless services and health department have not announced plans to open its cooling centers, which allow homeless people and seniors to avoid extreme summer heat.

A spokesman for Mayor Brandon Scott did not immediately respond to a question about whether City Hall plans to provide any air quality resources to residents.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Scott tweeted about the air quality alert and urged people to stay indoors if possible.

This is the impact of climate crisis being seen in real time. Today, we’re monitoring and will continue provide any relevant updates. But, together, we must take collective action to help confront the root cause of these climate disasters. — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) June 7, 2023

He also connected the wildfires in Canada — and the smoky haze covering Baltimore — to climate change. His tweets did not mention any city resources, though.