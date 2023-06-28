Code Orange air quality alert issued in Baltimore as wildfire smoke returns

Canadian wildfire smoke has returned to the Baltimore region this week, but forecasters say the air pollution is not expected to reach the dangerous levels seen earlier this month.

The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a Code Orange air quality alert Wednesday for the entire state. The alert warns that air pollution concentrations within the region may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and people living with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

Although officials anticipate smoke will linger in the area through Thursday, the general public is less likely to be affected. Meteorologist Austin Mansfield on Wednesday recommended individuals take safety precautions — and continue to monitor levels wherever they are located.

“It’s certainly something to keep an eye on,” Mansfield said.

What’s causing the smoke?

Canadian wildfire season has generated an unprecedented amount of smoke this year along northeastern parts of the United States, with 487 wildfires actively underway this week.

Midwestern states are currently facing the dangerously high air quality index numbers that were experienced on the East Coast in early June. Maryland environmental officials don’t expect to see those figures again here this week when northwesterly winds shift Wednesday, carrying in a hazy mix of gases and fine particles from wildfires around Quebec. The northeastern jurisdiction currently has 115 active wildfires — more than any other province in Canada.

Research suggests climate change has been a main driver of recent fire weather in parts of the United States. Changes in climate are associated with warmer, drier conditions that can lead to longer and more active fire seasons.

What impact do the fires have on Baltimore air quality?

Forecasters are warning smoke will continue to push into the region Thursday and, coupled with warm temperatures and plentiful sunshine, could contribute to elevated ozone levels.

Those levels are only expected to reach “orange” on the air quality index, which signifies the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. That level falls well below the “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” readings of air pollution seen in the region in early June, Mansfield said.

By Friday, smoke in the area is expected to gradually push north and dissipate. Officials say afternoon showers and thunderstorms may help scour out some smoke as well.

Is it safe to go outside?

For most people, yes. Officials recommend exercising caution this week though for children, the elderly and people living with certain health conditions that may affect their breathing or circulatory functions.

Baltimore City health officials have previously recommended wearing masks to minimize negative health effects associated with air pollution.

The effects of air pollution can also be minimized by reducing strenuous activity and exercise as well as shortening the amount of time spent outdoors.