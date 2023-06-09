Baltimore, breathe easy: Air quality returns to ‘acceptable’ levels

The air quality in and around Baltimore is “acceptable” as of Friday morning, according to AirNow.gov. The pollution in the air — mainly fine particulate matter from wildfires in Canada — has begun to clear up.

Baltimore’s Air Quality Index as of 8 a.m. Friday was around 70, which means air quality is “acceptable,” though people who are especially sensitive to air pollution should still exercise caution.

The air quality forecast from AirNow.gov does still predict Baltimore to be under a Code Orange Air Quality Index Friday, which means the air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” According to a Maryland Department of the Environment forecast, some rain Friday will “scour” fine particles from the atmosphere, which will in turn greatly improve local air quality.

As with all forecasts, the Air Quality Index forecast could change as the day continues and conditions change.

Good morning! Air Quality Index in Baltimore right now is “moderate” which means it’s acceptable for all but the most sensitive groups. Updated story coming soon. pic.twitter.com/b4FGxuLfQJ — Cody Boteler (@codyboteler) June 9, 2023

However, according to the National Weather Service as of 8 a.m., showers and thunderstorms will be “scattered” in the region today, meaning not everyone in the Baltimore metro area will benefit from the air quality improvement rain can offer. Also Friday morning, the Baltimore and Annapolis areas remained under Code Orange Air Quality Alert, even though the conditions have improved.

Groups who may be especially sensitive to air pollution and should therefore remain careful today include children, older adults, people with asthma and people who have other health conditions that affect the heart or lungs.

This story will be updated.