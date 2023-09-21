Baltimore-area residents attending Artscape or other events this weekend may see wet weather as a system moves across the region, bringing a prolonged period of rain and wind.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 and a low around 61. A more steady rain is expected to develop overnight, with showers starting after 2 a.m.

Saturday is expected to be the rainiest day of the weekend, with total precipitation reaching about an inch and a half, said National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Stuck.

Though the rainfall will not be heavy, sustained winds around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph, could make it a blustery storm, Stuck said.

“Now there is still uncertainty with exactly where the low pressure system goes and how that will affect the rainfall in the area. If it tracks farther east, there’ll be less rainfall. And if it tracks farther west, there’ll be more,” Stuck added.

Artscape, which runs from Friday to Sunday, will go on rain or shine.

High temperatures will approach 70 degrees on Saturday, and by nightfall, they will dip into the low 60s.

On Sunday, the precipitation could move out of the area just in time for the Ravens home game against the Indianapolis Colts, but there’s a possibility there will be some lingering showers. There’s a 40% chance of rain on Sunday with an expected high temperature of around 74 degrees.