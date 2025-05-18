The severe storm Friday night knocked out power to the Dundalk Pumping Station, resulting in a sewage overflow, the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation reported Sunday.

The overflow occurred in the 7900 block of Dundalk Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Baltimore Gas and Electric restored power just after 11:30 p.m., officials said. The utility’s outage map shows many of those still without power are in Baltimore County. There are 391 outages remaining from the storm, with 2,838 customers affected.

The overflow was considered a sanitary sewage overflow, which means raw sewage was released, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It can contaminate waterways and threaten public health. Storms are a common reason for overflows, the EPA says.

A recent report card for Baltimore’s Inner Harbor cited sewage as one problem with water quality.

The Baltimore County Department of Health will issue water contact advisories as needed from the overflow.