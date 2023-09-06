The heat Wednesday broke a 40-year-old record

The heat wave in the region continues to set records.

It reached 99 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore, a single degree above the previous high for Sept. 6 in the city, set in 1983, according to Brian LaSorsa, a forecaster with the National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington office.

Temperatures are expected reach a low of around 80 on Wednesday night, and return to a high near 98 degrees on Thursday.

“It’s going to be hotter today than tomorrow, but hot nonetheless,” LaSorsa said.

A heat advisory from the National Weather Service remains in place through Thursday, with predicted highs in the mid-90s and peak heat indices of 100 to 105 possible during the afternoon hours.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday after 2 p.m.

Maryland also saw its hottest Labor Day ever as temperatures ticked toward triple digits.

The Baltimore City Health Department issued a Code Red extreme heat alert through Thursday, promipting officials to open cooling centers across the city.

Inside the Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, staff handed out chilled water bottles from a blue cooler sitting next to the entrance. The cooling center, situated in the 1600 block of Stricker Street, is a welcoming oasis for neighbors living in a section of the city where tree coverage is scant.

Beads of sweat pearled on Will Vessels’ skin as he sat in the shade just outside the center Wednesday afternoon. The 42-year-old has central air conditioning at home but began dropping by the center on his days off of work beginning a few months ago to grab a free bottle of water and to use the electrical outlet.

As Vessels waited for his phone to charge, he thought about how few places there are in the neighborhood to cool off. The Pennsylvania Avenue branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library has been closed this summer for renovations. There’s usually a small crowd of people that hang out all day around the Penn-North metro stop, he said.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Students at the following Baltimore schools without air conditioning had virtual classes from home on Wednesday:

Baltimore City College

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

City Springs Elementary/Middle School

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

Dorothy I. Height Elementary School

Furley Elementary School

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

National Academy Foundation

The Mount Washington School

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School

Kindergarteners and first graders will continue to to attend in person on an early-release schedule, the school system said.

The schedule will remain in place for Thursday.

In response to the heat, the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks is keeping the Druid Hill and Riverside Park pools open through the weekend.

Let’s stay cool! 🌊 Due to the heat wave, Druid Hill and Riverside Park pools will remain open until Sunday (9/10).



☝️ Tuesday - Friday hours are 3PM-8PM ONLY. Saturday and Sunday hours are 11AM-3PM and 4PM-8PM. pic.twitter.com/uai0BAEKQe — Baltimore Rec & Parks (@RecNParks) September 5, 2023

Between now and Friday, the locations will remain open from 3-8 p.m. For Saturday and Sunday, the hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Remaining indoors, reducing outdoors and staying hydrated are additional ways to keep cool in the record-challenging heat.

Elsewhere, Baltimore County Public Schools canceled all outdoor athletic games for Thursday, while allowing indoor games, matches and practices to continue.

Back inside the Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, Robert Jones snacked on some canned tuna and saltines while friends played chess and dominos nearby. The 56-year-old comes to the center for the camaraderie and the comfortable temperatures.

”It’s burning up for me,” he said of the sweltering heat on Wednesday.

Back in the day, Jones recalled how neighbors would use a wrench to pry open the fire hydrants and release a gush of cool water onto the hot pavement.

”It ain’t like it used to be,” he said.

These days, the fire hydrants tend to have special locks on them and aren’t easily opened.