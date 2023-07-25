Central Maryland under storm watch, warnings issued in Baltimore area

Abigail Degler, CBS Baltimore

Published 7/25/2023 1:04 p.m. EDT, Updated 7/25/2023 1:27 p.m. EDT

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in Baltimore Thursday.
Central Maryland is under a storm watch, and warnings have been issued in Baltimore area. (SARAYUT/Getty Images)
Clouds and a little rain return to our forecast for Tuesday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties until 12:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties until 8 p.m.

It is muggy today as high humidity moves back into the forecast. The 70s in the a.m. will quickly turn into the 80s and 90s.

It looks like we have a start to our heat streak for some across the state as we are expecting the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thunderstorms and rain may influence our temperatures slightly for daytime highs.

Afternoon and early evening could bring strong to severe storms to the state, so Marylanders should be weather-aware.

If we reach the 90s, it will be the first of many this week as we enter into a hot stretch.

Through Saturday, temperatures are expected to be above average with heat indices hovering near the triple digits.

We will eventually see a break in the heat by the weekend.

Tonight lows will slip into the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday, we will see similar conditions and temperatures.