See photos from around the region of Monday’s storm

The storm that passed over Maryland on Monday brought high winds and heavy rains all across the Baltimore region. As of Tuesday afternoon, thousands of BGE customers remained without power because of storm damage.

Not all parts of the state felt the storm the same, though. To get a sense of what it was like around the region, we asked our staff and our readers to share photos and tell us a bit about what they experienced.

Westminster, Carroll County

The aftermath of the storm on August 8, 2023 in Westminster, MD. The storm took out several trees and inflicted damage upon vehicles and homes. (Samuel Gene)

The aftermath of the storm on August 8, 2023 in Westminster, MD. The storm took out several trees and inflicted damage upon vehicles and homes. (Brenda Wintrode / The Baltimore Banner)

Downed power lines blocking the highway produced the most recognizable image from the storm and reportedly trapped drivers for several hours. Tens of thousands of customers lost power in Carroll County, the most of any region in the state.

Columbia, Howard County

Storm clouds rolling in over Columbia, in Howard County. (Courtesy photo/Matt Latzo)

This photo shows clouds rolling in around the Columbia Mall around 5:15 p.m. Matt Latzo, who took the photo, said he felt the temperature drop about 10 degrees in just five minutes.

Pasadena, Anne Arundel County

A double rainbow visible over the Bodkin Creek in Pasadena after the storm passed through. (Courtesy photo/Gayle Economos)

Several people around Maryland saw a rainbow — or, like Gayle Economos in Anne Arundel County, two of them — after the storm passed. She took this photo just after 7:20 p.m. Prior to that, the torrential rain and strong wind made it hard to see across Bodkin Creek from her house, she said.

South Baltimore

Storm clouds rolling in near the Inner Harbor. A downpour started shortly after. (Courtesy photo/Doug Krehbel)

Doug Krehbel said he saw people running for cover around the Inner Harbor because of how quickly and fiercely the storm hit around 5:20 p.m. He took this photo a few minutes before the rain started.

A double rainbow visible in South Baltimore after the storm rolled through. (Courtesy photo/Doug Krehbel)

Later in the evening, Krehbel said he walked outside a local bar in Locust Point when he saw the rainbows. After telling other folks inside the bar what he saw, “almost the whole bar left their drinks and food to come outside to stand on Fort Avenue and check them out,” he said. “Nice community moment.”

The Senator Theatre

A power outage during the storm at the Senator Theatre in Govans. (Courtesy photo/Robyn Stevens Brody)

Robyn Stevens Brody was enjoying “Barbie” at the Senator Theatre in Govans when the rain became so loud she struggled to hear the movie. Right around 5:30 p.m., the movie cut out and a flood light came on. Folks were asked to leave the theater.

She ran to her car and found standing water inching up the sidewalls of her tires. She had a short — but stressful — drive home with high water, downed tree branches and some stoplights out.

“Everything was not pink,” she said.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

This time-lapse video from the airport shows ominous storm clouds rolling in. About 20% of flights out of BWI were cancelled yesterday, according to The Washington Post.