The Baltimore City Department of Public Works on Monday lifted the voluntary water restrictions for those using the local water supply.

This change, which was made in coordination with Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Carroll counties, comes after above-average rainfall in May helped the Liberty, Loch Raven, and Prettyboy reservoirs recover to near-normal levels, according to a news release. The DPW said this May was one of the wettest in recent years.

The voluntary restrictions were originally issued on May 8, after historically low water levels at Liberty Reservoir, which the news release said is one of the region’s primary sources of drinking water, were noted.

In addition to the voluntary restrictions, the DPW made operational changes at the Montebello and Ashburton water filtration plants, which drained less water from the Liberty Reservoir and more from the Loch Raven Reservoir.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“While the restrictions are no longer needed, water is a vital and limited resource. We must continue to practice water-efficient habits every day to ensure our water supply system remains resilient for the future,” Steve Sharkey, the interim head of the Bureau of Water and Wastewater, said in the news release.

As of June 22, the Baltimore area remains under a drought watch, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment. A drought watch means that the area should reduce its intake of water by 5%-10%.

To save water, the DPW suggests that you fix all the leaks in your house, don’t rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher and only wash full loads of laundry, among others.