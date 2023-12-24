No white Christmas is forecast this year with temperatures in the 50s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A few showers Sunday morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Here’s how the holiday is shaping up.

Christmas Eve

After a few light morning showers, we can expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Temperatures remain a few degrees above average in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds are light.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with temperatures in the upper 30s. Conditions look dry and favorable for Santa’s arrival. Winds are light.

Christmas

Unfortunately, we will not experience a white Christmas in Baltimore. Daytime highs are just about 10 degrees above average for this time of year in the mid-50s. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be northeasterly between 3-6 mph.

On Monday night, the thick cloud deck is expected to hold, and spotty showers are possible after midnight. Overnight lows will be the low 40s. Winds are easterly between 3-6 mph.

Looking forward

A warm front moves through on Tuesday and will increase shower chances. Tuesday’s rain does appear to be light with scattered showers possible. Be sure to pack the jacket with a hood if you will be traveling. Daytime highs register in the low to mid-50s.

An area of low pressure develops Wednesday that will lead to a period of steadier rainfall. Despite the moisture, the warmth holds tight in the region so precipitation remains in liquid form. Wednesday’s rain looks a little more impactful to after holiday travel plans with 0.5-1″ possible.

The weather pattern remains unsettled through the end of the week, but we should experience some sun on Thursday. The end of this week and into next weekend looks quite chilly.