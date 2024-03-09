Rain and wind are expected to move through the Baltimore region Saturday as people prepare to spring their clocks forward for Daylight Savings Time Sunday.

The National Weather Service for Baltimore-Washington said as much as an inch of rain could fall by midnight. Temperatures are expected to reach afternoon highs in the low 50s. The rain is expected to be accompanied by wind with gusts up to 25 mph, which may stay around for a few days.

A Coastal Advisory is in effect Saturday morning for Anne Arundel County.

The rain is expected to wind down overnight as clocks are moved forward for the start of Daylight Savings Time, which will also bring temperatures in the 40s for Sunday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The weather service said the brighter skies will be accompanied by sustained wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected in some areas.

It will be dry and partly cloudy Sunday night, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s and breezy conditions remaining with peak gusts near 40 mph.