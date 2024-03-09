Rain and wind are expected to move through the Baltimore region Saturday as people prepare to spring their clocks forward for Daylight Savings Time Sunday.

The National Weather Service for Baltimore-Washington said as much as an inch of rain could fall by midnight. Temperatures are expected to reach afternoon highs in the low 50s. The rain is expected to be accompanied by wind with gusts up to 25 mph, which may stay around for a few days.

A Coastal Advisory is in effect Saturday morning for Anne Arundel County.

The rain is expected to wind down overnight as clocks are moved forward for the start of Daylight Savings Time, which will also bring temperatures in the 40s for Sunday.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The weather service said the brighter skies will be accompanied by sustained wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected in some areas.

It will be dry and partly cloudy Sunday night, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s and breezy conditions remaining with peak gusts near 40 mph.

Brett Barrouquere

brett.barrouquere@thebaltimorebanner.com

Brett Barrouquere

Brett Barrouquere is an editor on the Express Desk, handling breaking news. 

More from Brett Barrouquere

Loyola University starting national search for basketball coach after Tavaras Hardy steps down

Maryland Air National Guard phasing out A-10 Warthog aircraft, switching to cyber mission

More From The Banner

Controversy over ‘privilege’ leads to resignation of DEI chief at Johns Hopkins

How did a single developer come to control the fate of Harborplace?

Photo collage shows brick exterior of apartment building with broken glass in the windows. On right side is a close-up photo of a door, with dents and damaged trim. Layered over the door is an image of a cockroach and the seal of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why 1 in 3 Baltimore public housing sites fail federal inspections

April Hurley is a survivor. The scars from an attack from Jason Billingsley sexually assaulted where he sliced her neck are still visible.

Her attack was overshadowed by Pava LaPere’s death. April Hurley speaks out.