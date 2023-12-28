Forecasters are predicting partly sunny skies and cool temperatures for Sunday’s home Ravens game.

You can soon put away those umbrellas and raincoats.

After several days of foggy, rainy weather, forecasters are predicting partly sunny skies and mild temperatures for New Year’s weekend.

Heavy rain that triggered flooding in parts of Maryland had cleared out by Thursday morning, leaving patchy dense fog and heavy cloud cover. Some 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain fell on Cecil and Harford counties, prompting a flood warning that ended in the pre-dawn hours. Volunteer firefighters responded to a car stuck in flood waters in Joppa.

Fog covers Patterson Park on Dec. 27, 2023. (Heather Diehl)

Morning temperatures are unseasonably mild for late December, in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The normal high for Dec. 28 is 45 degrees.

After a gloomy start, though, Baltimore area residents will see some brightening of the sky late Thursday afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 50s.

Friday will feature another round of mild temperatures, with highs in the low 50s.

Then a cold front will cross the area, leaving us with cooler numbers over the weekend. The front will trigger a few showers Friday, with the wet weather pulling away from Maryland by early Saturday morning.

Right now the weekend is looking fantastic for any outdoor activities. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s. It’s looking like ideal football weather for the Ravens-Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium, which starts at 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) watch the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

As New Year’s Eve activities get underway Sunday evening, the forecast is for dry and mostly clear weather with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will be followed by cloudy skies on the first day of 2024 with a high of 47, perfect for a long walk or bike ride for those who celebrated the night before.

Adam Thompson of WJZ and Banner staff contributed to this report.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner