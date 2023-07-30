Beautiful weather returns Sunday after heavy storms and power outages

After dangerous heat and damaging storms created precarious conditions Saturday evening in the Baltimore area and other parts of Maryland, a cold front sweeping through led to a bright and sunny start Sunday.

Temperatures in the 70s will stick around for a lot of the early morning hours with comfortable air following us through the day, finally providing a break from the heat streak.

Sunday “will be at least 10 degrees cooler than Saturday in most locations, and humidity will be lower as well. Most places will remain dry through the day under partly cloudy skies,” according to a tweet from National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the lower 80s. A few clouds are expected, but mostly clear skies will persevere until the evening, with a few stray chances for rain moving back in alongside temperatures in the 60s.

Monday’s forecast calls for much of the same, once again looking lovely with highs in the 80s.

It’s a stark contrast from earlier this weekend, when hundreds of reports of power outages rolled in Saturday evening due to sweltering temperatures, heavy rain, frequent lightning and high winds.

By 10:45 p.m., BGE had tracked 1,198 power outages affecting 25,831 people.

As of the same time, 43 flight cancellations were reported going to and departing from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, with 299 reported delays, according to the FlightAware flight-tracking service.