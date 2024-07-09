The overall health of the Chesapeake Bay improved to a “C+” on the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s annual report card. The “moderate” score is the bay’s highest grade since 2002.

Of the 15 regions of the Chesapeake, 11 showed “improved” scores and five regions showed “significant improving trends,” according to UMCES.

“There is still much to do, but this is a strong indicator of progress,” EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz said in a statement.

The Chesapeake Bay and Watershed Report Card includes measurements of ecological, societal and economic indicators.

The report card shows things are moving in the right direction, said Fernando Miralles-Wilhelm, the president of UMCES, in a statement. But he added that “we need to pick up the pace of these efforts particularly in light of climate change, which will make meeting the targets more difficult.”

Like last year, the ecological and societal categories rated worse on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia compared to other regions, according to UMCES.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said the report card shows the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement — a written pact that guides restoration of the bay and its watershed across six states — is strong.

“In Maryland, we’re using data and partnerships to improve coastal resilience, increase stream health, plant millions of new trees, and add more public access to the waterfront and natural areas,” he said in a statement. “A cleaner Chesapeake Bay provides for a healthy society and a robust economy. We’re proud to work with partner states and the federal government to continue making progress toward a cleaner Bay for everyone.”

This is a developing story.