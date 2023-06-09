Composting will soon be required in Laurel

Published 6/9/2023 10:53 a.m. EDT

Freshly screened composted soil sits in the Eastern Sanitary Landfill Solid Waste Management Facility plant in White Marsh, MD., April 14, 2023.
Freshly screened composted soil sits in the Eastern Sanitary Landfill Solid Waste Management Facility plant in White Marsh, Maryland, April 14, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)
The city of Laurel will become the first jurisdiction in Maryland that will mandate composting, in 2025.

City leaders recently approved an ordinance that will require residents to separate their organic waste from the trash. The action came during a city council session in late May, though the legislation will not take effect until July 1, 2025.

Area residents will then need to separate organic waste from their green waste, according to a press release. This means organic waste such as food scraps, food waste, food-soiled paper, and compostable plastic will go in a different bin than leaves, grass clippings, and other landscape debris.

“This type of composting program will reduce the amount of money the City pays to process our waste. I congratulate the City Council for moving forward with this, and we will all work together to make sure the community is ready when the program begins in 2025,” said Mayor Craig A. Moe, in a statement.

