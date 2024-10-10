As Maryland environmental regulators look to impose new restrictions on a massive coal export terminal in South Baltimore, residents in the surrounding neighborhood maintain that the state’s plan doesn’t go far enough.

Under the regulations proposed by the Maryland Department of the Environment, the railroad giant CSX would have to build large physical barriers to prevent coal dust from wafting off the open-air site and polluting the surrounding Curtis Bay community. The provisions of the draft permit, released by state environmental regulators in August, are the first since an explosion at the CSX terminal rocked the area in late 2021, blowing out windows in the neighborhood.

The explosion has galvanized a new push by Curtis Bay residents to end coal exports from their neighborhood, and Greg Sawtell, with the Community of Curtis Bay Association, said residents still feel the state should deny a permit to CSX entirely, not just tighten the screws.

“It is the regular operations at the terminal that expose residents on a daily basis to hazardous coal dust,” the community association said Wednesday in a joint statement with the South Baltimore Community Land Trust. Sawtell added that the terms of the state’s proposed permit fall short of even the community’s “Plan B”: to mandate complete enclosure of the CSX coal piers on its perimeters but also from the sky.

Community members will have a chance to voice their opinion Thursday night at a public meeting hosted by Maryland Department of the Environment officials. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church in Curtis Bay.

Regulators with the Department of the Environment, meanwhile, have argued that they don’t have the power to shut down the CSX piers, as some residents have demanded, since the company is federally licensed to export coal.

Jay Apperson, a spokesperson for the agency, said regulators will listen to input for the community before making a final decision. “As with any permit application, our priorities are to protect the environment and public health,” he said.

Short of denying CSX a permit, the new regulations could offer the state an opportunity to clamp down on the site. The draft version, which would expire in September 2028, stops short of requiring CSX to enclose its terminal from above – as is the case with some storage facilities in other parts of the country – but the regulations would necessitate that barriers be higher than the facility’s massive coal mounds.

So far, CSX has stayed mum about these proposed restrictions. Company spokesperson Sheriee Bowman said CSX plans to submit comments in writing and will attend Thursday’s public meeting.

But CSX has also hinted that it’s prepared to sue over strict regulations: The Jacksonville, Florida-based company has criticized the methodology of a state-backed report showing just how pervasive coal dust is in the Curtis Bay neighborhood, arguing that that any regulation based on its findings would violate Maryland law.

And state officials seem to be preparing for a court fight.

In an email to members of the Curtis Bay community association last month, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said that while it’s his understanding that CSX views the enclosure requirement “as too broad an imposition,” regulators are confident the plan will “survive any possible court challenge.” In the exchange shared with The Banner by the community association, Ferguson said state lawmakers would not be able to override federal law that allows CSX to transport coal through Baltimore, but said he and the environmental officials are confident the restrictions will help to protect the public health of residents in the area.

CSX would have about two years from the time the operating permit is issued before it would have to complete construction of a physical barrier, including 120 days to submit a plan to the state and 18 months to construct the enclosure.

Other provisions would require CSX to apply water to train cars loaded with coal entering its facility and upgrade existing water nozzles to mitigate dust where coal is moved from trains to conveyor belts. Those measures would have to be in place sooner than the physical barrier.

Members of the public have until Dec. 16 to submit comment on the proposed regulations.

Water is sprayed on the massive piles of coal at the Curtis Bay coal piers operated by CSX Transportation. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Some Curtis Bay advocates are frustrated by what they see as CSX’s repeated violations of its existing permit, even as the company has been under heightened scrutiny since the explosion.

Just last month, Sawtell was outside the Curtis Bay Recreation Center, across the road from the coal piers, when he noticed what looked like smoke from a fire in the distance. The plume turned out to be debris stirred up by a vehicle doing maintenance work on the CSX railroad tracks, lifting fine, dark powder into the air as it plowed down the premises.

State environmental regulators issued a notice of violation over the incident, but not before Sawtell and others from the community approached the facility in an attempt to see what was going on. According to Sawtell, a CSX employee at the gate initially refused them information before saying, “It’s coal dust. What do you think it was?” The employee threatened to call the police on the concerned community members, according to Sawtell.

In a statement about the incident, Bowman said the dust stirred up on the railroad tracks did not come from handling coal. The “routine maintenance” performed that day is critical to ensuring safe operating conditions for railroad equipment, and CSX brought in supplemental dust suppression equipment to finish its work, she said.

While tensions between CSX and surrounding community have escalated in recent years, coal exports through the Port of Baltimore — the second-largest coal export port in the country — have been booming. Between CSX and a separate terminal across the water, coal exports through Baltimore surged to a historic peak last year, ballooning to almost 28 million short tons, a nearly eightfold increase since 2002.