Areas in 7 Maryland counties under drought warning

All or part of seven Maryland counties are under a drought warning, the Maryland Department of the Environment announced Wednesday.

The warning affects Carroll, Cecil, Frederick and Harford counties, and the areas of Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties that are not served by either Baltimore City’s water supply or the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.

The state is urging people, businesses, governments and utilities in those areas to institute voluntary water-use restrictions.

“Water conservation is a good practice year-round, but we are asking water systems to take extra precautions as dry conditions persist,” Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain said in a statement. “Consumers can help by limiting the use and duration of sprinklers for lawns, taking short showers as opposed to baths, and not leaving the faucet running while brushing your teeth. These things sound simple, but it all adds up.”

The state has not imposed mandatory water-use restrictions.

The drought warning is the result of lower-than-expected stream flow and groundwater levels for this time of year, the department said. While a warning is in effect, the state increases its monitoring of the water supply, encourages voluntary conservation practices and updates the drought status weekly.

Earlier in the summer, the state environmental department issued a drought warning for Western Maryland and portions of central and eastern Maryland.

Washington, Allegany and and Garrett counties remain under a drought watch.

Large swaths of Maryland are under a drought watch or warning, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Under a drought warning, the department has a goal of reducing water usage by 10-15%, according to its website.

