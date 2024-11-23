Reporter Adam Willis officially began covering a new beat this month for The Baltimore Banner: the environment.

Join The Banner’s Editor-in-Chief Kimi Yoshino and reporter Adam Willis for a free webinar at noon on Dec. 3, which is Giving Tuesday. If you’re a nonprofit newsroom like The Banner, though, it might be better called #GivingNewsDay.

Yoshino and Willis will discuss The Banner’s approach to covering the environment, climate change, conservation and the people and communities most affected by pollution and climate policy.

Willis is the first Banner reporter exclusively dedicated to reporting on the environment. His position is a new one that was made possible through generous philanthropic funding from multiple supporters, including the Kentfields Foundation.

Join us for a discussion about environmental journalism and what it takes to turn donations into revelatory reporting and stories that put people first.

Register now.