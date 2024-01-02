Parts of Maryland will likely see snow on Saturday and Sunday as a storm moves into the area, bringing the potential for the first snow of 2024, weather forecasters said.

It appears that the most likely area for significant snowfall accumulations will be along, and northwest of, I-95, with even better chances farther north and west of the Baltimore Beltway. Carroll County and Frederick County have the potential for significant accumulations over five inches.

Closer to Baltimore, the potential snow totals will drop off significantly. The Eastern Shore may see some snow at the start of the system Saturday afternoon, but it will quickly change over to rain for the duration of the storm.

Parts of the area could see over one inch of rain and areas north and west of Baltimore could see up to 10 inches of snow, with I-95 serving as the dividing line.

The storm is still developing, and any shift in the storm track will change the outcome.

The forecast for the remainder of the week looks quiet. Temperatures during the day will reach the 40s, with lows at night in the 20s and 30s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day.

A weak upper-level disturbance will move through the region Wednesday night through Thursday morning with an increase in clouds. A stray sprinkle or snow flurry could occur late Wednesday night and early Thursday, but chances are slim.