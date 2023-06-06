Why does the sky look so hazy?

I really noticed it this morning when the light coming in my bedroom window was orange, instead of white. The skies of Baltimore, and much of the region, are hazy — filled with smoke from a Canadian wildfire.

The hazy conditions have been around for about a week or so, according to Ken Widelski, a senior meteorologist with the Baltimore-Washington office of the National Weather Service.

“It’s just the way the jet stream is aligned, it’s blowing the smoke off the fires and spreading it across our area,” he said. “As the fire burns more intensely, it gives off more smoke.”

It's a hazy and smoky start this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunshine will be limited today due to the ample amount of eastern Canada wildfire smoke streaming in on north to northwesterly flow. Highs today top out in the low to mid 80s. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx pic.twitter.com/v6ZYgNguWg — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 6, 2023

The hazy conditions have created air quality concerns in the Baltimore region. The eastern part of the state is under a code orange air quality alert, meaning sensitive groups — including the elderly, young children and people with conditions like asthma — should consider limiting their time outside, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Significant wildfire smoke from fires in Canada is expected to affect air quality in Maryland the next few days. Skies will be hazy and you will likely smell smoke. The forecast today is Code Orange for the eastern half of the state, including the Baltimore area. — MD Environment (@MDEnvironment) June 6, 2023

You may also smell smoke in the area.

The Baltimore area is also experiencing drought conditions. Droughts are measured on a scale of D1-D4, with D4 being the most severe. The Baltimore region is currently in a D1 drought.

“I would expect, over time, that a couple of rain events would bring the deficit under control and it would be back to normal. I would be surprised if this area saw severe drought conditions,” Widelski said.

The forecast for Baltimore right now is “pretty dry,” he said. There are chances of very isolated showers today, but there aren’t any significant rain events in the forecast until this weekend or early next week.