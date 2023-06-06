Why does the sky look so hazy?

Published 6/6/2023 1:03 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/6/2023 1:16 p.m. EDT

Light haze blanketed the sky, blocking the sun and views of the Baltimore Inner Harbor. The haze is smoke that has traveled from dozens of wildfires currently burning in Alberta, Canada. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltinore Banner)
I really noticed it this morning when the light coming in my bedroom window was orange, instead of white. The skies of Baltimore, and much of the region, are hazy — filled with smoke from a Canadian wildfire.

The hazy conditions have been around for about a week or so, according to Ken Widelski, a senior meteorologist with the Baltimore-Washington office of the National Weather Service.

“It’s just the way the jet stream is aligned, it’s blowing the smoke off the fires and spreading it across our area,” he said. “As the fire burns more intensely, it gives off more smoke.”

The hazy conditions have created air quality concerns in the Baltimore region. The eastern part of the state is under a code orange air quality alert, meaning sensitive groups — including the elderly, young children and people with conditions like asthma — should consider limiting their time outside, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

You may also smell smoke in the area.

The Baltimore area is also experiencing drought conditions. Droughts are measured on a scale of D1-D4, with D4 being the most severe. The Baltimore region is currently in a D1 drought.

“I would expect, over time, that a couple of rain events would bring the deficit under control and it would be back to normal. I would be surprised if this area saw severe drought conditions,” Widelski said.

The forecast for Baltimore right now is “pretty dry,” he said. There are chances of very isolated showers today, but there aren’t any significant rain events in the forecast until this weekend or early next week.

