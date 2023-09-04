Labor Day kicks off a seven-day stretch of predicted hazardous heat and humid weather conditions in central Maryland, northern Virginia and the District of Columbia, according to the National Weather Service — and the steady chorus of chirping cicadas.

The high pressure system delivering the humidity extended from the mid-Atlantic to the Great Lakes.

Expect temperatures near 100 degrees today in Baltimore, with a slight possibility of light rain before noon. The heat index, or how hot it will feel to the human body, may reach the low 100s.

Weather service forecasters anticipate highs in the mid 90s to 100 through Monday of next week.

On Sunday, the temperature in Baltimore hit 98 degrees, breaking a record for September 3 set in 1898, when the thermometer peaked at 97, according to historical weather service records.

Should Baltimore temperatures surpass 101, the city will break its own record set in 1930 for the highest temperature recorded on Sept. 4, and also the hottest September day recorded, which was in 1881.

Baltimore City Health Department officials have not yet declared a Code Red extreme heat alert, according to their website. A spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment. The last heat alert declared by city officials occurred on July 26 for hot weather anticipated from July 27-29 when temps scaled to 97 degrees.

To keep cool and safe during extreme weather events, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists several tips on its website, including to stay indoors in air conditioned spaces, reduce or avoid exercising outdoors and stay hydrated.

This story may be updated.