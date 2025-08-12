MIAMI — Tropical Storm Erin formed Monday in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean and could become the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season later this week, forecasters say.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Erin was about 800 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the hurricane center.

It said Erin was moving westward at 20 mph and is expected to continue on that general path for several days.

Cape Verde President Jose Maria Pereira Neves said in a Facebook post Monday that heavy rains had caused fatalities and property damage on the island.

Gradual strengthening was forecast over the next several days and forecasters said Erin could reach hurricane intensity by the latter part of the week.

There will be an increase in rough surf and rip currents along the East Coast of the United States this weekend into late the following week, which could lead to dangerous beach conditions.

In the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Henriette strengthened well away from Hawaii. But the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said no coastal watches or warnings are in effect for either storm.

Hurricane Henriette was a Category 1 storm in the central Pacific on Monday and was expected to retain hurricane status for another day or two before weakening. Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the NHC said. The storm was located about 595 miles northwest of Honolulu.

Also in the Pacific, remnants of onetime Tropical Storm Ivo degenerated on Monday about 615 miles west of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Forecasters said the remains of Ivo pose no threat to land.