The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Baltimore, grab your bathing suits and trunks because a more swimmable Inner Harbor is here (with some caveats).

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore on Monday said the first public swim event in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in decades will be held on June 23 in Fells Point. Registration for “Harbor Splash” begins May 29 and there are a limited number of swim spots, the nonprofit said in a release.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman will start the event, with a ceremonial jump at 9:20 a.m. from a floating dock at the Bond Street Wharf.

The Waterfront Partnership said the event is the result of a more than a decade-long effort to make Baltimore’s harbor, notorious for raw sewage and trash, more “swimmable, fishable.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Organizers previewed the event last September, when a dozen water advocates and researchers leapt into the same floating dock. They all survived.

“The work and partnership of everyone who came together to support the Healthy Harbor Initiative are remarkable and we cannot wait to celebrate as a group alongside the public on June 23,” Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership, said in a release.

Routine monitoring has found that water in the harbor meets Maryland’s standard for swimming during dry weather, meaning it hasn’t rained in previous days, according to Waterfront Partnership. The group said there are several other factors to consider when swimming in the harbor -- including boat traffic and polluted sediment -- so it recommends swimming only take place during scheduled events like “Harbor Splash.”

The event comes amid plans to reimagine Baltimore’s waterfront, and some hope that Baltimore’s waterways could one day host triathlons and paddleboarding. The Waterfront Partnership touted efforts to improve water in the harbor like Mr. Trash Wheel, its trash inceptor that gobbles up garbage and debris in the water, and the city’s pledge to invest over $1 billion in sewer infrastructure repairs and upgrades.

Michael Hankin, president and CEO of Brown Advisory and chairman of Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative, called the goal “ambitious,” but said it he knew it was attainable.

“We know our work is far from over, but we must start swimming. It’s a commitment to keep working to ensure that our ecosystem thrives and that swimming in the harbor becomes a routine occurrence,” Hankin said in a release. “We had an ambitious goal and with a lot of hard work and people believing we could do it; we are finally realizing our vision.”