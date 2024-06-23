The city’s waterways are reputed for excessive trash, harmful levels of bacteria and sewage spills. That didn’t stop more than 150 people from plunging into the Inner Harbor.

Sunday morning’s “Harbor Splash” was more than 13 years in the making, an effort by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore to make the city’s harbor swimmable and fishable.

Covered in Baltimore swag from head to toe, James Lentzwiler said he was excited to bring out his signature cannonball to celebrate his anniversary with his wife, Jesse Lentzwiler.

“It would be absurd to miss this opportunity to celebrate the rejuvenation of the harbor which is at the core of Baltimore,” said Lentzwiler, who works at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

DJ Eddie Edible was among more than 150 people who jumped into the water at Bond Street Wharf on Sunday to raise awareness for a clean and usable waterfront. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Anticipation was palpable at the Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point as a full dock and promenade of onlookers counted down the first round of swimmers, which included Mayor Brandon Scott and state comptroller Brooke Lierman.

“Ok now get out before you die!” an onlooker joked once the first round of swimmers were in the water. Soon after, he put on his life jacket and followed them in.

The DJ blasted an aquatic-themed playlist, playing “Skinny Dipping” by the L.A. EXES and “Dirty Water” by The Standells, while a group doggy-paddled around in the water.

Most swimmers expressed enthusiasm and said they had little concern over the cleanliness of the water. Lierman said she wasn’t worried at all.

”It’s just water!” Lierman said. “I’m excited for the day when we can look at the harbor and see it for more than just boating purposes.”

Scott said it hasn’t always been this way. In 2020, he said he saw people fishing and crabbing in the harbor and immediately called his brothers.

”You won’t believe what I just saw,” he told them.

Now, he’s proud of the progress made so far.

Swimmers who took the plunge into the Inner Harbor said the water felt "fresh." (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

The city has taken steps to ensure the waterways surrounding the harbor are clean and healthy, including Mr. Trash Wheel, a trash interceptor that collects garbage from the water.

In September, about a dozen water advocates and researchers decided to prove the harbor was swimmable by leaping off a floating dock at the Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point.

Kate Woodrum, who was born and raised in Baltimore, said she is confident in the water’s bacteria levels.

“Like 20 years ago, I wouldn’t be anywhere near it,” Woodrum said.

Jesse Lentzwiler said she was surprised by the water’s clarity. ”I could see my toes!” she said.

Swimmers said the water felt “fresh.”

“That’s exactly what it should be, healthy for me and healthy for all the animals. You have to immerse yourself in that,” said City Councilman-elect Mark Parker, 42, who will represent the 1st District.

For anyone considering taking a plunge into the harbor on their own, it’s still not recommended, said Allison Blood, the Environment Program Manager of the Waterfront Partnership.

Jumping off the promenade remains illegal and Blood said historical contaminants remain in the sediment at the bottom of the water which “you don’t want to touch.”

The partnership will continue to promote future swimming events, she said.