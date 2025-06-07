First it was about 200 gallons. Then it was 2,000 gallons.

Late Friday night, Johns Hopkins again revised its estimate of the amount of diesel fuel spilled at its East Baltimore medical campus more than two days earlier to about 5,000 gallons — 2 1/2 times its prior estimate.

The diesel, used to power backup generators on the Hopkins medical campus, flowed into stormwater drains for more than a mile to enter the harbor near Fells Point. Hopkins said a contractor overfilled the fuel tanks, causing the spill.

The new estimate comes as more than 100 people across city, state and U.S. Coast Guard agencies have worked to clean up the spill, largely contained to the Lancaster Street Canal in Harbor East. The fuel, which was dyed red, temporarily turned the surface of the canal’s waters to the color of wine.

Hopkins has said it plans to cover the costs of the environmental cleanup, which also impacted wildlife in the area. The hospital system said in its statement revising the estimate of the spill’s size that it continues to review the situation and to work with government authorities on remediation.

The spill originated at a Johns Hopkins Hospital facility on East Fayette Street, where two diesel tanks were overfilled during a routine delivery by a third-party company, Hopkins officials have said. The fuel there is used to power backup generators for patient-care facilities.

State environmental regulators said Thursday afternoon that crews had removed roughly 18,000 gallons of an oily-water mixture from the harbor. They estimated the mixture contained several hundred gallons of diesel.

It remains unclear how much diesel remains trapped in the stormwater drains that run from East Baltimore to the harbor. Fire Department responders have been flushing the pipes to push contaminants toward the containment area in the harbor, but Fire Chief James Wallace said Thursday that it may take a big rain to fully clear the system.

Some thin sheens of oil on the surface are considered unrecoverable, environmental officials said Thursday, but they expect these remnants to evaporate on their own.

Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott said in a joint statement late Friday night that the response remains fluid but is no longer an emergency operation. The Maryland Department of the Environment will oversee cleanup of the remaining oil beginning Saturday morning.

In the meantime, boat services on the Harbor Connector line between Maritime Park and Locust Point have been suspended, Moore and Scott said, while water taxi and harbor trolley lines also will be impacted by the cleanup. Officials advised all boats to avoid the area between Harbor Point and Henderson’s Wharf in Fells Point.