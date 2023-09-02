Labor Day is supposed to be a hot one — stay cool with this to-do list

Good news: It’s Labor Day weekend! For a lot of people, that means an extended break.

Bad news: It’s going to reach the high 90s on Sunday and nearly 100 degrees on Labor Day, and those high temperatures are forecast to stick around until later in the week.

Unlike earlier in the summer, though, there is some relief — temperatures are expected to drop into the mid- to high 70s at night over the holiday weekend and beyond.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore City Health Department on Friday said the city did not anticipate issuing a Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration. In the event a Code Red is declared, the health department website has a list of cooling centers and other resources.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services said My Sister’s Place, a day shelter and resource center, will be open on the weekend and on Labor Day from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. The agency will distribute water to those who ask for it at its city-funded shelters.

Here are ideas and suggestions for beating the heat in Baltimore this Labor Day weekend.

Public pools

Have no fear, Baltimore’s public pools are scheduled to open over the weekend and on Labor Day, from noon-3 p.m. and then again from 4-7 p.m. A list of city pools can be found on the Department of Recreation & Parks website.

Although there have been issues with the pools this year, they still offer a great way to cool off and get exercise.

The surrounding counties do not maintain municipal pools. Several nearby county and state parks, such as Sandy Point State Park, have beach or water access, though.

Recreation centers and libraries

Recreation centers in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are closed on Labor Day. Some city recreation centers have Saturday hours but not all. A full list can be found here.

All branches of the Enoch Pratt Free Library will be closed on Labor Day, as will all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library.

The Howard County Library System is closed Sunday and Monday, and the Anne Arundel County Public Library system is closed Monday. Recreation centers in both counties will be closed Monday, too.

OK. Got any other ideas?

We won’t leave you hanging. While I’d personally suggest staying inside with a cold drink or befriending someone with their own pool, here are other ideas to stay cool this holiday weekend.