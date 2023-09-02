Labor Day is supposed to be a hot one — stay cool with this to-do list

Good news: It’s Labor Day weekend! For a lot of people, that means an extended break.
Bad news: It’s going to reach the high 90s on Sunday and nearly 100 degrees on Labor Day, and those high temperatures are forecast to stick around until later in the week.
Unlike earlier in the summer, though, there is some relief — temperatures are expected to drop into the mid- to high 70s at night over the holiday weekend and beyond.
A spokesperson for the Baltimore City Health Department on Friday said the city did not anticipate issuing a Code Red Extreme Heat Declaration. In the event a Code Red is declared, the health department website has a list of cooling centers and other resources.
The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services said My Sister’s Place, a day shelter and resource center, will be open on the weekend and on Labor Day from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. The agency will distribute water to those who ask for it at its city-funded shelters.
Here are ideas and suggestions for beating the heat in Baltimore this Labor Day weekend.
Public pools
Have no fear, Baltimore’s public pools are scheduled to open over the weekend and on Labor Day, from noon-3 p.m. and then again from 4-7 p.m. A list of city pools can be found on the Department of Recreation & Parks website.
Although there have been issues with the pools this year, they still offer a great way to cool off and get exercise.
The surrounding counties do not maintain municipal pools. Several nearby county and state parks, such as Sandy Point State Park, have beach or water access, though.
Recreation centers and libraries
Recreation centers in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are closed on Labor Day. Some city recreation centers have Saturday hours but not all. A full list can be found here.
All branches of the Enoch Pratt Free Library will be closed on Labor Day, as will all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library.
The Howard County Library System is closed Sunday and Monday, and the Anne Arundel County Public Library system is closed Monday. Recreation centers in both counties will be closed Monday, too.
OK. Got any other ideas?
We won’t leave you hanging. While I’d personally suggest staying inside with a cold drink or befriending someone with their own pool, here are other ideas to stay cool this holiday weekend.
- High temperatures are a perfect excuse to enjoy a cold, sweet treat. If you’re in the mood for ice cream, a snowball or frozen cocktail, check out this list of destinations from EatMoreBeMore.
- If you’re looking for a more substantial meal but don’t want to sit inside, why not look to the waterfront? Sitting along the water is a great way to take in the view and enjoy the breeze. Once again, EatMoreBeMore has a curated list of places in Baltimore and Baltimore County.
- We have a list of events for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including the Maryland State Fair, Maryland Renaissance Festival and the Maryland Cycling Classic.
- While it’s going to be hot during the day, evening temperatures are forecast to drop as the sun sets. Why not find a park and go for a leisurely walk?
- For guaranteed air conditioning on Labor Day, you could also check out a local mall. The Towson Town Center is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, as are the Westfield Annapolis Mall and Arundel Mills mall in Anne Arundel County. The Mall in Columbia in Howard County is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday.
- If you don’t want to wander aimlessly, there are great movies to see in theaters. Warehouse Cinemas at the Rotunda, Harbor East Cinemas, The Charles Theatre and The Senator all have showtimes over the weekend and on Labor Day.
Heat illness is a serious concern, and heatstroke is a medical emergency. Watch for signs of heat illness while you’re outside. Heat is one of the leading weather-related causes of death in the United States, according to the National Weather Service, and young children, older adults, people who are pregnant and those with chronic medical conditions are especially susceptible.
