What smells like smoke? A wildfire hundreds of miles from Maryland.

Smelling smoke when you step outside? The odor is probably from a wildfire burning hundreds of miles away.

Southerly winds are bringing smoke northward from a forest fire in Eastern North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. Dubbed the “Last Resort Fire,” the blaze was 5,200 acres in size as of 4 p.m. Sunday, the North Carolina Forest Service reported.

Are you smelling smoke this afternoon? The smell may be associated with a wildfire in eastern NC. Southerly winds are bringing the smoke northward. Smoke should clear out from west to east this evening with the wind shifting to the northwest. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx #DCwx — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 27, 2023

The fire was raging Tyrrell County, an area to the west of the Outer Banks beach town Nags Head. No injuries had been reported, and no structures were threatened, the forest service said, and the cause was under investigation.

On Monday, a burning smell was discernible from parts of Howard County and Catonsville, with air quality reports showing moderate levels of air pollution to the south and west, in parts of Montgomery and Frederick counties.

Is there something in the air in Montgomery County? Apparently there is. Our department is getting multiple calls for smoke in the area. It just might be from a very large fire in North Carolina. Fire departments in the DMV getting the same reports. @mcfrsPIO @mcfrs @MCFRSNews https://t.co/MoZZ8QPCEg — Lt. Francisco(Franco) Martinez (@mcfrsPIO19) March 27, 2023