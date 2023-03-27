What smells like smoke? A wildfire hundreds of miles from Maryland.

Published on: March 27, 2023 3:48 PM EDT

Stormy clouds over Baltimore's Inner Harbor Monday Oct. 31, 2022.
Many people in Central Maryland smelled smoke from a wildfire in Eastern North Carolina. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Smelling smoke when you step outside? The odor is probably from a wildfire burning hundreds of miles away.

Southerly winds are bringing smoke northward from a forest fire in Eastern North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. Dubbed the “Last Resort Fire,” the blaze was 5,200 acres in size as of 4 p.m. Sunday, the North Carolina Forest Service reported.

The fire was raging Tyrrell County, an area to the west of the Outer Banks beach town Nags Head. No injuries had been reported, and no structures were threatened, the forest service said, and the cause was under investigation.

On Monday, a burning smell was discernible from parts of Howard County and Catonsville, with air quality reports showing moderate levels of air pollution to the south and west, in parts of Montgomery and Frederick counties.

rachel.mull@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok