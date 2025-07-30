July is ending the same way it started — with flash flood warnings.

Excessive rainfall and flash flooding is possible in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties on Thursday, officials said.

Forecasters from the Baltimore/Washington office of the National Weather Service predict showers and thunderstorms will strike the area on Thursday afternoon and persist into the evening. The heaviest rainfall will likely be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Forecasters said they anticipate 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with some areas seeing as much as 6 inches. NWS Baltimore/Washington meteorologist Kyle Pallozzi said some areas, such as Anne Arundel County have seen above-average rainfall this month.

July started with wind gusts close to 60 mph, heavy flooding and thousands in the metro Baltimore region losing power due to rainy weather. A few weeks ago on July 16, torrential rain showered parts of central and southern Maryland, leading to lightning-sparked fires and even tornado warnings in some areas. Just a couple days before that, some parts of Baltimore City flooded.

Despite the rain, temperatures Thursday will still be scorching with a high near 97 that feels close to 106, NWS predicts. Baltimore City Health Department, again, extended the Code Red Extreme Heat alert to Thursday.

Pallozzi said a cold front will follow Thursday’s heavy rain, hot temperatures and high humidity.

A cool down is coming just in time for the weekend.