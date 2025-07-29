As much of the central and eastern U.S. boil under an unforgiving sun, it’s now Maryland’s turn.

Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Fredrick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday due to high temperatures and humidity, the Baltimore/Washington field office of the National Weather Service announced.

The Maryland Department of the Environment also issued a Code Orange Alert for the metropolitan Baltimore area and Annapolis, warning of high concentrations of air pollution in the region.

Officials urge children; elders; and people with asthma, heart disease or lung disease to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Forecasters predict temperatures near 97 degrees Wednesday that feel like 104-109. It may even reach 98 degrees, a high only seen on July 30 in 2019 and 1940, Andrew Snyder, an NWS Baltimore/Washington meteorologist, said.

The increasing temperatures and high humidity prompted the Baltimore City Health Department to extend a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert that was slated to expire Tuesday to Wednesday.

Data from the Maryland Department of Health show there have been 13 heat-related deaths across the state this year, two of which were in Baltimore City. Officials urge residents to check into cooling centers or Pratt library locations for air conditioning.

“This extended alert is a reminder for residents to take necessary precautions,” Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller said in a statement. “We strongly encourage everyone to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and seek shade or air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. If you feel dizzy, lightheaded, or nauseous, seek medical attention immediately.”

The average temperature in July thus far has been 80.4 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees hotter than usual, Snyder said. On the bright side, forecasters predict a cool down, temperatures in the low 80s and high 70s, this weekend.