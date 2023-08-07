Thunderstorms, damaging winds expected to sweep Baltimore region Monday

The Baltimore region and much of Maryland is expecting severe thunderstorms and blustery conditions Monday.

The National Weather Service cautioned residents Monday morning to make sure they have a way to receive severe weather alerts as a cold front pushing through the state is expected to bring scattered strong to severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures during the day should reach the upper 80s to low 90s, but humidity will make it feel closer to between 100 and 105 degrees.

The afternoon and evening will likely bring a widespread severe wind event, with damaging gusts and possible hail. Conditions are expected to develop by mid-afternoon, with numerous storms developing east of the Blue Ridge mountains between 4 and 5 p.m. Weather models predict the storms will reach the I-95 corridor by 6 p.m.

There is also a chance for damaging wind gusts — and possibly rapidly forming tornadoes, meteorologists predict. The threat of hail should diminish as the line of storms pushes eastward, but the threat of tornados is expected to last past sunset.

Officials warn it is important to take immediate action if a tornado warning is issued for the area.

High pressure is expected to return Tuesday into Wednesday with breezy conditions. A warm frontal boundary from the south Thursday into Friday should bring additional showers and thunderstorms. Unsettled conditions will linger into the weekend, officials said.