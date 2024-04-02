The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Showers and thunderstorms soaked the Baltimore region Tuesday, increasing the potential for flooding and hail in some portions of the state.

Although an initial round of rain appeared to be exiting northeastern Maryland around midmorning, National Weather Service forecasters said they expect rain to transition back to thunderstorms around 3 p.m.

Some areas could see strong or severe storms producing 1- to 2-inch hail. A flood watch is in effect.

The weather has dampened but not deterred salvage crews working to clear wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed March 26 after a cargo ship crashed into it. Their efforts will continue Tuesday as long as the process remains safe, according to the Key Bridge Joint Information Center.

Officials said they will take every precaution and consistently reevaluate when necessary to ensure the safety of all crew and personnel out on the waterway.