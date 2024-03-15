The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

After absolutely spectacular weather on Thursday with temperatures close to 80 degrees, Friday is going to be less lovely. Clouds have moved in, making for a gray but mild start to the day.

Morning temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will once again climb into the low to mid-70s across the region. However, there is a chance for showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall isn’t anticipated, with most areas likely receiving around one-quarter of an inch of precipitation by the end of the day.

As the weekend approaches, Saturday is forecasted to bring mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. On St. Patrick’s Day, partly cloudy skies will linger across the area with highs in the same temperature range.

However, the onset of the following week signals a significant shift to a much colder weather pattern.

A substantial dip in the jet stream will usher colder air southward from Canada across much of the eastern U.S., resulting in high temperatures nearly 30 degrees lower than those observed at the end of the current week.

Monday’s temperatures are expected to top out around 50 degrees, with highs in the upper 40s forecasted for Tuesday. Additionally, both days are expected to be breezy, with winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph.

Nighttime lows will plummet to around freezing on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a slight rebound into the upper 30s by Thursday night.

Temperatures will gradually return to near-normal highs by the week’s end and into the following weekend, with highs in the mid-50s and nighttime lows hovering around 40 degrees. Next weekend also brings the prospect of rain, with showers anticipated to move into the area as early as Friday.

