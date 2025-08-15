While not everyone is a fan of bees, these small critters play a big role in our state.

“Approximately one in every three bites of food we eat is made possible by pollinators like bees,” said Cybil Preston, chief apiary inspector for the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

Our local bees will get the praise they deserve at events around the Baltimore region this weekend as part of National Honey Bee Day.

The first National Honey Bee Day was on Aug. 22, 2009, after a small group of beekeepers obtained a formal proclamation from the United States Department of Agriculture. The day has since been moved to the third Saturday in August.

“These insects play a vital role in the reproduction of many flowering plants, including those that produce fruits, vegetables, and nuts,” Preston said.

He added that he’s seen an increase in beekeepers and hives in the state in the last few years and an increase in awareness about pollinators.

“The local beekeeping clubs and associations do an excellent job of providing extension not just to beekeepers but also to the public by participating in local events and school talks,” said Preston.

While honeybees aren’t native to North America, traveling over from Europe during colonization, Maryland has a long history of beekeeping, according to Regina Andrew, hobbyist beekeeper and Baltimore County representative for the Maryland State Beekeepers Association.

The Maryland State Beekeepers Association was established in 1908. The state has the highest number of master beekeepers in the country, which requires rigorous training and comprehensive examination, according to Andrew.

She said she has seen more involvement and awareness in beekeeping and nature among younger generations.

“They are more in touch and have a heightened interest in nature,” Andrew said.

Beekeeping might not be for everyone, but there are still many ways to support them.

Supporting local beekeepers, purchasing honey from local farmers markets and planting pollinator gardens are all ways to contribute to the cause, Preston said.

You can also check out these events. Here’s the buzz on bee events around the Baltimore region.