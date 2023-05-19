Nitric acid leak at Hawkins Point facility contained, officials say

The Maryland Department of Environment responded to a chemical leak Friday morning in Hawkins Point but said it will have no impact on surrounding areas.

State officials responded around 7 a.m. to a W.R. Grace & Co. facility at 5500 Chemical Road, where around 50 to 75 gallons of nitric acid had leaked from a valve on a truck, according to an environment department spokesperson. The truck was inside a containment area and the chemicals leaked into that area, but did not spill outside of it, the spokesperson confirmed.

By around 9 a.m., the area was deemed safe, said Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, whose district includes Hawkins Point.

In a Twitter thread just before 11 a.m., Porter urged people to share the news so that others could follow “the necessary precautions.”

Attention residents of Curtis Bay and surrounding communities,



We regret to inform you that there has been a chemical leak in your area. The Scott Administration and Maryland Department of the Environment are currently taking immediate action to address this urgent situation and — Councilwoman Phylicia Porter (@PhyliciaPorter_) May 19, 2023

Speaking with The Banner in the afternoon, Porter said she tried to take a “proactive stance” on the leak, “given the environmental issues that are existing within Curtis Bay.”

“So my office kind of took lead on that, so the residents of Curtis Bay can be rest assured that my office is managing the situation wholeheartedly,” she said.

Soda ash was used to neutralize the chemicals that leaked into the containment area, and the truck was taken to a wastewater treatment plant at the facility so that the remaining chemicals could be neutralized, according to MDE.

In a statement, a spokesperson for W.R. Grace & Co. said along with local authorities, they had “quickly and safety addressed the incident.”

“There has been no harm to our employees, contractors, the surrounding community or the environment. We are taking all proper measures to investigate its cause,” the spokesperson added.