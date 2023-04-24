After temperatures in the mid-60s Sunday afternoon, we’re in for a chilly night tonight as skies clear. Look for temperatures to dip into the 30s & 40s.

There is a small chance Maryland may be able to see the northern lights tonight as a strong geomagnetic storm is taking place right now.

You will want to get away from City lights and look toward the northern horizon. It’s not a guarantee we’ll see it, but there is a chance.

The aurora may be seen “as low as Alabama and northern California,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

GEOMAGNETIC STORM HAPPENING NOW: This may mean Maryland sees northern lights tonight. Given a clearing sky, look to northern horizon. Latest estimated planetary index (kp) is 8. That's an indication of a very strong geomagnetic storm happening now. As skies clear, we'll know more pic.twitter.com/XdNYgHNxSy — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 23, 2023

We have a beautiful stretch of weather for the beginning of our new workweek: Look for early morning temperatures in the 30s & 40s, but afternoon highs will climb into the 60s.

Temperatures most of this week will be below average. Average highs for this time of year are close to 70-degrees.

Chances for showers will be increasing later in the week and especially into the weekend.

An area of low pressure will develop along the eastern United States. This will bring increasing chances of rain starting Thursday.

The most organized storm system appears to be arriving next Sunday with a good chance of a soaking rain. This is much needed as we’re still currently in a moderate drought across much of the state.