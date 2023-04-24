Northern lights in Baltimore? Maryland sky watchers may get lucky tonight.

By Steven Sosna, WJZ

Published on: April 23, 2023 9:10 PM EDT

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are visible on September 10, 2021 in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

After temperatures in the mid-60s Sunday afternoon, we’re in for a chilly night tonight as skies clear. Look for temperatures to dip into the 30s & 40s.

There is a small chance Maryland may be able to see the northern lights tonight as a strong geomagnetic storm is taking place right now.

You will want to get away from City lights and look toward the northern horizon. It’s not a guarantee we’ll see it, but there is a chance.

The aurora may be seen “as low as Alabama and northern California,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

We have a beautiful stretch of weather for the beginning of our new workweek: Look for early morning temperatures in the 30s & 40s, but afternoon highs will climb into the 60s.

Temperatures most of this week will be below average. Average highs for this time of year are close to  70-degrees.

Chances for showers will be increasing later in the week and especially into the weekend.

An area of low pressure will develop along the eastern United States. This will bring increasing chances of rain starting Thursday.

The most organized storm system appears to be arriving next Sunday with a good chance of a soaking rain. This is much needed as we’re still currently in a moderate drought across much of the state.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.