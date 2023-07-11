No, you won’t be able to see the northern lights in Maryland

Sorry if we got your hopes up.

Earlier in the week, multiple news outlets — likely all using Associated Press wire copy — proclaimed the aurora borealis, or the northern lights, would be visible in 17 states, including Maryland.

Unfortunately, it’s just not true. The latest forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center shows, at most, a slight chance to view the northern lights in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Sadly, this is bogus info which sadly caught fire and was shared by folks/news orgs who should've known better. At this time, there is not a meaningful chance of northern lights/aurora in the mid-latitudes in the coming days. - Jason, CWG https://t.co/O0eF2nuBBE — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 10, 2023

A forecast from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute says more or less the same.

Matthew Cappucci, a D.C.-based meteorologist, said the northern lights “won’t even get halfway here” this week. His theory for how the forecast became so widespread is that a wire agency — like the Associated Press — picked up an outdated forecast for long-range solar activity and ran with it over the weekend. From there, other news agencies picked up the story, including The Baltimore Banner.

But it’s not an accurate forecast, Cappucci said. A weekend forecast of solar activity for the coming Thursday or Friday can’t be very accurate, he said, because we can’t predict solar activity with much precision beyond a three-day window. The original story suggested peak times to view the aurora and listed specific U.S. states that it would be visible in, other details that bothered Cappucci.

“They indicated a level of specificity that suggests we know more than we actually do,” he said. “We just don’t have that level of precision, we don’t have that level of accuracy.”

“‘There was never a big storm predicted to begin with,’ he said.”



So many agencies that should have known better published blatantly false information. Here’s a WaPo writeup of how the news proliferated to begin with. https://t.co/mcUzRDGWqU — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) July 11, 2023

The aurora borealis is the result of electrons from the sun colliding with Earth’s atmosphere. The electrons combine with and excite molecules already in the atmosphere, and the molecules then release light, similar to how neon lights work.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, which publishes forecasts of auroral activity, put out a statement earlier this week addressing “predictions” of activity “making the rounds.”

“This prediction, several days ahead of time, is based on models run by the Space Weather Prediction Center, a part of NOAA, and located in Boulder, Colorado. The Geophysical Institute does not make long-term auroral predictions. Our aurora forecast is from SWPC,” associate professor Don Hampton, a space physicist, said in the statement. “The accuracy of the models to predict the auroral activity depend strongly on the accuracy and number of input measurements of the activity on the sun and the intervening space where the solar wind is flowing and evolving after it leaves the sun. There are only a few satellites and instruments dedicated to collecting these data, so the models typically have a wide range of predictions since the observations are relatively sparse.”

The Associated Press story about the northern lights cited a forecast from the Geophysical Institute. On the institute’s website, the forecast has since been updated, and the old forecast is no longer visible.