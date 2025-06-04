An oil spill of about 100 gallons is turning some of the water in Fells Point red, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The spill happened near the intersection of South Central Avenue and Lancaster Street, according to Jay Apperson, a spokesperson for MDE.

That’s near Whole Foods, Harbor East Marina and the Crossroads School.

Photos from the scene, shared by MDE, show the oil on the surface of the water, seeping between docks, and a red boom in place to prevent further spreading.

MDE said the red color comes from a dye in the oil. State officials haven’t determined where the oil spill came from.

The state is responding to apply sorbents to begin soaking up the oil, Apperson said in an email.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard, confirmed crews were responding to the oil spill, which is part of their regular duties.

The USCG is working to find a contractor to complete cleanup.

Romero also said the source of the sheen was under investigation.