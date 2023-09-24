Flooding in Baltimore region as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves north

Parts of the Baltimore region experienced flooding after heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Ophelia as it moved up the east coast.

In Annapolis, floodwaters seeped over the edges of Ego Alley at City Dock, spreading across surrounding streets, including Dock Street and Compromise Street, which were closed to traffic. Several shops and restaurants along Dock Street appeared to be flooded, and a few cars that were left parked in that area faced an uncertain future.

But the impact was much less damaging than when Tropical Storm Isabel wrecked havoc two decades ago and most homes and businesses appeared to avoid the worst-case scenario of potential damage from this storm.

The capital city’s unofficial measure of flooding, a statue of author Alex Haley reading to children near the waterfront, indicated a not-too-bad level of flooding: Haley’s feet were wet and the children were sitting in water. During Isabel, only the author’s head and shoulders were visible.

Across town in Eastport, Donny Hundley surveyed the damage at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. The water from Back Creek slapped against the docks at the museum, and popped some of the boards loose. It appeared that water crept into the museum itself — which actually is part of the museum’s design.

During Isabel, the force of the storm surge blew a huge hole in the low-lying building, which once was a historic oyster-shucking house. During renovations, the museum added scuppers to allow water to flow into the museum and then back out. Furniture and displays are moveable, and electrical outlets are placed higher up on the walls.

”We moved a lot of stuff out of here and lifted things up, put blocks underneath – just to be prepared for this,” said Hundley, the museum’s director of maintenance. Hundley began to plan for the cleanup and minor repairs, but he was thankful that the museum seemed to be mostly spared.

”It could be worse,” he said.

Rain showers are expected to continue Sunday but the National Weather Service said the storm will move northward and that rain showers should end from south to north.

“The next few days are expected to be cool, cloudy, and unsettled with further onshore flow,” the service tweeted around 6:50 a.m. Sunday.

The remnants of Ophelia will continue to move northward through the region today. As such, showers associated with this system should end from south to north. The next few days are expected to be cool, cloudy, and unsettled with further onshore flow. #MDwx #DCwx #WVwx #VAwx pic.twitter.com/cVkJrErauG — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 24, 2023

Baltimore County’s Office of Emergency Management said the county was drenched by heavy rain but the damages were minimal.

“There have been reports of yard flooding in Bowley’s Quarters, but none of inland or flash flooding,” the county’s spokesperson said in a statement. “Residents should continue to be vigilant for falling trees weakened by saturated ground, and are reminded to never drive through flooded roads.”

Debris in the roadways is a possibility but high winds across the state should settle. However, some parts of Maryland have seen close to 3 inches of rain. And Balitmore City’s 311 webpage showed multiple reports of downed tree limbs and flooding Sunday morning.

Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina on Saturday bringing with it winds of 70 MPH. It brushed into the Delmarva peninsula and the lower Chesapeake, and stretched to the south shore of Long Island and coastal New Jersey. Ophelia downgraded to a tropical depression, a weak form of a tropical storm, Saturday night.

The city canceled Artscape on Saturday, as well as other events. But Artscape will continue Sunday and the Baltimore Ravens football game against the Indianapolis Colts is on schedule to start at 1 p.m.

WJZ contributed to this article.