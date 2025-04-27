There’s another Boh in the Baltimore skyline — but you can only see this one through the Chesapeake Conservancy’s webcam.

Boh and Barb are peregrine falcons who have laid eggs on the 33rd floor of a skyscraper at 100 Light St. They’ve done so for several years, and so have had multiple generations of falcons since 1984.

Chesapeake Conservancy, along with explore.org, launched the webcam in 2015.

Birds, including falcons, usually migrate back to the Maryland region as winter turns into spring. Peregrine falcons were once close to eradication in eastern North America, but are now considered a conservation success story, according to the Chesapeake Conservancy. These raptors, which prey on other birds, can fly close to 200 mph during hunts.

Boh and Barb tend to lay four eggs every year between March 10 and March 18, said Michael Augustin, communications and outreach specialist at the conservancy.

That’s when the webcams start to get more active, he said, with more excitement and chatter in the comments.

“It helps showcase the beauty and wonder of our natural world, and allows it to bring inside into our homes,” he said.

A previous clutch of peregrine falcon eyases at the nest on 100 Light Street, which has been home to generations of the raptors. (Courtesy of Craig Koppie)

Recent viewers have gotten a peek at the falcons building a nest, the eggs hatching and the eyases —the falcon’s babies — hanging out.

Those interested can watch the falcons through the conservancy’s website or explore.org. The conservancy’s various bird webcams have had more than 248,831 views this year alone, Augustin said.

Boh and Barb aren’t the only local feathered friends that birdwatchers can enjoy. From eagles to owls, here’s a list of cameras currently streaming around Maryland: