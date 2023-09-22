Potential tropical storm bringing rain, wind to Baltimore area

Maryland is bracing for weekend impacts from a potential tropical storm brewing off the coast of the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center announced “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” on Thursday. The hurricane center defines a potential tropical cyclone as a disturbance posing a threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours.

The National Weather Service then issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico, Dorchester, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties from Friday morning until further notice.

We’ll stay mostly dry through Friday early evening, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain will spread into southern Maryland late Friday night and into the Baltimore area by Saturday morning. The rain may become heavy across the southern part of the state.

Gusty east winds will continue into Saturday with the potential for coastal flooding especially during high tide cycles. Water levels 1-2 feet above normal are possible. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will be possible through Saturday night/early Sunday with the heaviest totals focused across southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. High temperatures Saturday will not get out of the 60s for most areas. Have backup indoor plans ready.

The forecast prompted the cancellation of events across the region, including the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival, which had been set to return to City Dock in Annapolis, on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard closed the ports of Wilmington and Morehead City in North Carolina to all inbound traffic Thursday. The agency expected to close ports in Virginia on Friday afternoon and cease all vessel movements on the Chesapeake Bay south of the Bay Bridge at 10 p.m. Friday, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

The impacts starts to ease up by Sunday, but we’ll still see lingering rain across the area, with the best chances in the morning tapering off during the afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s for most areas and winds will not be as gusty.

Conditions look drier for Monday as high pressure moves in, with highs potentially reaching the mid-70s. Showers may return Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.