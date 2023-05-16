Preakness Stakes weather forecast: Rain possible in Baltimore this weekend

If you’re planning to go to the Preakness Stakes this weekend, pay attention to the weather forecast, and maybe pack a poncho.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there is a 50% chance of rain showers during the day Saturday and a 40% chance of showers at night, according to the National Weather Service.

The 148th Preakness Stakes is rain or shine, and no umbrellas are allowed inside Pimlico Race Course on Preakness day.

Of course, the weather forecast could change, especially since we are more than three days out.

Brian Lasorsa, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington forecast office, said that as Saturday gets closer, it should be easier to determine the timing of rain showers in the area.

Thankfully for Preakness plans, Lasorsa said the threat of heavier rains and storms is farther south and east of Baltimore, along the coast of the Carolinas because of a low pressure system. If that system moves west, “heavy rain would be on the table at that point” for Baltimore.

“That’s not completely out of the question,” he said. “But the more likely scenario is the shower chances.”

If it doesn’t rain, though, the weather should be pleasant. The current predicted high temperature for Saturday is 75 degrees.

If you’re going to Pimlico for the 98th Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, you have less to worry about. Rain showers are not in the forecast, and it’s expected to be a mostly sunny day with a projected high temperature of around 72 degrees.