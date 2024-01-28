Heaviest rain has cleared the area and the forecast for the Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs looks looks showery, damp, chilly and breezy.

Many areas are drying out from 1 to 1.5″ of rain overnight and this morning, with some localized 2″ totals. These type of rain totals may produce street and urban flooding. Don’t attempt to drive through it.

The heaviest downpours with the greatest chance of flooding have lifted northeast of the state. In addition to pockets of street, poor drainage, and urban flooding, visibility will be reduced in areas of heavy rainfall.

Sunday morning should remain cloudy and mainly dry for several hours. For the 3 p.m. game, expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the mid 40s and wind-chills in the 30s. If you’re headed to M&T Bank Stadium, dress to stay warm and bring a purple rain poncho.

Sunday Night

Cloudy, breezy, damp, and cold weather with additional scattered showers continues through the overnight. A few wet snowflakes will mix in, especially in northern areas. No accumulation is expected as temperatures will stay in the mid 30s.

Monday

Expect variable clouds with some sunshine and a gusty and chilly breeze. A few snow showers will continue across western Maryland. Highs will top out in the middle 40s, but it will feel colder with gusty and chilly winds.

Looking Ahead

Two minor storm systems look to impact us in the coming week. The first system will bring the possibility of a few rain and/or wet snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Amounts will remain light and impacts should be minimal. We’ll have some nice quiet weather on Thursday with highs near 50. An additional disturbance will pivot through on Friday bringing us the chance of more showers, but the rain isn’t looking too heavy.