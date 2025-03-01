Red Flag warnings are in effect for multiple Maryland counties on Saturday as strong winds and dry conditions will create dangerous fire weather across the region.

Officials warn that the risk of fast-spreading wildfires is high, urging residents to avoid outdoor burning and take precautions.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management issued the warnings for Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Cecil, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.

A Red Flag warning means that a combination of low humidity, warm temperatures, and strong winds could lead to extreme fire behavior.

A powerful cold front will move through the area later on Saturday, bringing northwest winds of 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Daytime temperatures will reach the mid-50s, but they will drop sharply to the low 20s overnight, making for blustery and hazardous conditions.

In addition to the Red Flag Warning, Anne Arundel County officials have issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, warning that the combination of dry air, strong winds, and parched ground could quickly ignite and spread fires.

Residents are urged to use extreme caution with grills, cigarettes, and any open flames, as fires can spread rapidly under these conditions. Emergency officials will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as needed.

Meanwhile, Baltimore County is preparing for the arrival of colder temperatures by opening warming shelters from Saturday night through Tuesday at the following locations: