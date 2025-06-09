Several days after a 5,000-gallon diesel spill dyed a portion of the Baltimore harbor red, roadways in Harbor East reopened Sunday evening.

There has been “significant progress” in the clean-up, and officials are scaling back the footprint of remaining work, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

City officials closed Central Avenue between Lancaster and Point streets over the weekend to facilitate cleanup efforts, which included more than 100 people across city and state agencies, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.

Boat services on the Harbor Connector line between Maritime Park and Locust Point reopened Monday morning.

Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement Friday night that the response is no longer an emergency operation. The Maryland Department of the Environment is overseeing the continued cleanup of the remaining fuel.

The diesel fuel was traced back to a Johns Hopkins facility at its East Baltimore medical campus on East Fayette Street and was used to power backup generators. Hopkins said a contractor overfilled the fuel tanks, and the institution said it plans to cover the costs of the environmental cleanup.

Baltimore Banner reporter Adam Willis contributed to this report.